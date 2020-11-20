TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,333 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,333 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $91,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.56.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock opened at $417.25 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.14, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.89 and a 200-day moving average of $323.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

