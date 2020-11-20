TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 87,555 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,555 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Global Payments worth $158,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after acquiring an additional 154,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after acquiring an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

GPN opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

