TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,165 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dollar Tree worth $84,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,069,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,807,000 after purchasing an additional 227,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,799,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $113.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

