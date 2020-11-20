TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,515 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $139,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $1,786,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,212 shares of company stock worth $9,402,269. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

