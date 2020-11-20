TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,563 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of AON worth $124,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.33.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

