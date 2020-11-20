TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,539 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $91,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,478,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 511,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 168,425 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $153.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,286,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.