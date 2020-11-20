TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $148,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $216.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

