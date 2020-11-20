TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $117,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

AMGN opened at $224.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.