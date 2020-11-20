TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 260,540 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Walt Disney worth $175,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a PE ratio of -89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

