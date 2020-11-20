TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Anthem worth $84,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46,732 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Anthem by 295.2% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $311.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.33 and its 200 day moving average is $278.79. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $338.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

