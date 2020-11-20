TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Crown Castle International worth $156,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Crown Castle International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 189,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 232,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 319.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 63,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.09 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

