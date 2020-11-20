TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Zoetis worth $83,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,871 shares of company stock worth $17,584,159. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

ZTS stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

