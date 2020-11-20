TD Asset Management Inc. Has $115.10 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $115,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,524,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.