TD Asset Management Inc. Has $127.79 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,296,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 231,576 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of The TJX Companies worth $127,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

