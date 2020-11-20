TD Asset Management Inc. Has $131.68 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Open Text worth $131,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 6.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 34.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,720,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,483,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

