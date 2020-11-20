TD Asset Management Inc. Has $143.31 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,959 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of 3M worth $143,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.