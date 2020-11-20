TD Asset Management Inc. Has $156.42 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542,632 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Morgan Stanley worth $156,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 54.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2,555.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 111,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 51,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.