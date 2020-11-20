TD Asset Management Inc. Has $158.61 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $158,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $187.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

