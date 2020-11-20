TD Asset Management Inc. Has $167.99 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,972 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $167,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average is $174.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

