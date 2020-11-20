TD Asset Management Inc. Has $174.66 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 306,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $174,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,852,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

