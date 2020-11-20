TD Asset Management Inc. Has $83.73 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,078 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $83,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Argus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.