TD Asset Management Inc. Has $84.96 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $84,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,160,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $728.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $700.22 and a 200-day moving average of $640.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

