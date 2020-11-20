TD Asset Management Inc. Has $99.37 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,212 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Splunk worth $99,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Splunk by 124.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,057 shares of company stock worth $19,136,139 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $199.91 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.