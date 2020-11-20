TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,472 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $122,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

NYSE:LLY opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.