TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,472 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $122,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:LLY opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $113.29 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.