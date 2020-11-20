TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,078 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $127,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

