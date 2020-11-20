TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,014,226 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Cenovus Energy worth $78,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,749,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.91. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

