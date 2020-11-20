TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,206 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Kimberly-Clark worth $98,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $144.99.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

