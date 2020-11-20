TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,095 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $86,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 79.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $199.45 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $216.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.51, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.44.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

