TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,676 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,758.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,611.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,509.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

