TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $168,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.59.

VRTX opened at $216.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.44 and a 200 day moving average of $265.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

