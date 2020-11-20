TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $87,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,959 shares of company stock worth $21,316,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

