TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,669,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $101,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

