TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,496 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $109,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 42,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,352,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 584,382 shares of company stock valued at $135,730,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

