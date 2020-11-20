TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,059 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $90,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $6,748,344. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.