TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 119,077 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,077 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $94,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $650.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $622.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.84. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

