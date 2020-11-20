TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,781 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $128,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 192,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Republic Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 129.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

