TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 67,815 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,091,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,815 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $98,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

