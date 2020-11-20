TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,841 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,841 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $103,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 321.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Workday by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.08. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -123.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.59.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.