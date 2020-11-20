TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $147,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $5,902,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit