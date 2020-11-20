TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $147,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $5,902,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

