Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT Raised to $89.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tencent from $72.25 to $74.18 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $720.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tencent has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

