Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 563.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,265 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $80,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $725,466,000 after buying an additional 1,360,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.07.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,456,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $498.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $508.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.36 and a 200-day moving average of $316.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.18, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

