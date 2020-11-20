Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

