The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

Shares of BA stock opened at $204.64 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.