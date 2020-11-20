The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Roger O. Walther Sells 28,100 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,383,363.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,751.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 636,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

