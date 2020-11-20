The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.69.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $371.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

