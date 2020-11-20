The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

The Local Shopping REIT plc (LON:LSR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $19.50. The Local Shopping REIT shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 3,032,556 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and a P/E ratio of -182.55.

The Local Shopping REIT Company Profile (LON:LSR)

The Local Shopping REIT plc was founded in January 2005 with the objective of building a portfolio of properties and letting units in the convenience shopping market. LSR was floated on the London Stock Exchange in May 2007. In the latter part of that year the Company adjusted its property purchasing programme in response to the downturn in the UK property market, focusing activities on active asset management.

