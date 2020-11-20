The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in The Progressive by 180.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,628 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,893. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

