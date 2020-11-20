The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Shares Gap Up to $65.25

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.25, but opened at $68.30. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 428,796 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

Get The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.