The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Shares Gap Down to $679.80

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $679.80, but opened at $610.00. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) shares last traded at $587.73, with a volume of 6,332,951 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 637 ($8.32).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 687.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

