The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.